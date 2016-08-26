(Adds criticism from group representing independent truckers)
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Trucks and buses in the
United States may have to be equipped with devices to limit
their speed under a proposed rule issued on Friday by the U.S.
Transportation Department which said the move could save both
lives and fuel.
The department will weigh setting speed limits at 60, 65 or
68 miles per hour for heavy commercial vehicles, but said it
will consider other speeds based on comments from the public.
Speed limits on interstate highways vary across the United
States, with some states allowing vehicles to drive as fast as
85 mph (137 km per hour), though many states have lower maximum
speeds for trucks.
"There are significant safety benefits to this proposed
rulemaking," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a
statement.
"In addition to saving lives, the projected fuel and
emissions savings make this proposal a win for safety, energy
conservation, and our environment."
The American Trucking Association, a trade group for the
industry, praised the proposal, and noted that it had petitioned
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2006 to
require speed limiting technology. The group has endorsed a
national speed limit of 65 mph (105 kph) for trucks.
"Carriers who already voluntarily use speed limiters have
found significant safety, as well as fuel efficiency and
equipment lifespan benefits with little to no negative impact on
productivity," ATA President Chris Spear said in a statement.
"We will be carefully reviewing and commenting upon today's
proposal."
However, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association,
a group that represents independent truckers and small business
operators, said the proposed rules would take control out of the
hands of drivers preventing them from speeding up to avoid
danger, and create unsafe disparities in the speed of vehicles
on highways.
Under the long-delayed proposal, all new U.S. trucks and
buses weighing more than 26,000 pounds (11,793 kg) would need to
be equipped with a speed-limiting device.
The department said the maximum allowable speed would be
decided after the agency receives public input. Publication of
the proposal kicks off a 60-day comment period.
It said both vehicle manufacturers and the companies that
purchase and operate the vehicles would be subject to the rule.
Representatives of truck makers and large truck fleets
contacted Friday did not comment or said they were still
studying the proposal.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Joseph White; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Alistair Bell)