CHICAGO Jan 7 Armed with lessons learned from
last year's polar vortex, the U.S. transportation and shipping
network faces its first big test of the winter this week as
harsh cold and dangerous wind chills buffet the Plains to the
East Coast.
Moving people and products has proved tedious but not
impossible as upper Midwest temperatures topped out in the
single digits to below zero Fahrenheit on Wednesday, with gusty
winds making it feel like 20- to 40-below. Snow blanketed much
of the eastern United States, with lake-enhanced accumulations
of more than a foot in northwest Indiana and western New York.
It is the coldest weather since the region was hit last year
by a polar vortex, which is a mass of frigid air that typically
only resides over the north pole.
Midwest farmers delayed grain deliveries while hog farmers
kept swine in warm barns. Plains feedlot operators sold cattle
at higher-than-expected prices in weekly auctions early this
week as beef packers scrambled to secure livestock struggling to
retain weight in the bone-chilling cold.
Commuter railroads warned passengers of service delays and
advised riders to allow for extra travel time, while freight
rail carriers prepositioned needed equipment and shortened
trains to keep air brake systems working effectively.
Chicago's Metra commuter line upgraded its passenger alerts
system and spent more than $2 million on additional rail switch
heaters and equipment to clear snow and ice from tracks. Still,
the carrier warned of delays this week due to
"temperature-related speed restrictions."
Major freight railroads appeared more prepared after
unprecedented service issues last year that impeded shipments of
coal, grain and other goods.
CSX Corp moved extra equipment into position ahead
of the cold snap and had no problems, a company spokesman said
on Wednesday. BNSF Railway Co is running shorter
trains to ensure air brake systems work properly, a practice
introduced after the western U.S. carrier experienced the brunt
of service issues last winter, its spokesman said.
Barge shippers hauling goods on the Mississippi River and
its tributaries moved fleets further south to avoid getting
stranded on ice-clogged waterways, shippers said.
Ice is building on the Illinois River, which typically
remains partially open to commercial navigation year round. "By
the end of the week it will become an issue that will deter most
barge lines from heading back into the river," one barge broker
said.
The Mississippi River at St. Louis has receded more than
three feet since Monday because of upriver ice, prompting
concerns that shippers may soon be forced to lighten loads or
risk groundings.
Midwest farm belt elevators and agricultural processors saw
a slowdown in truck deliveries of grain, although no spot
shortages were reported as many had accepted grain contracted
for January delivery in late December.
A Cargill Inc corn mill in Eddyville, Iowa, with
the capacity to unload more than 500 truckloads a day reported
daily deliveries of around 300 trucks on Monday and Tuesday.
Many farmers kept swine buildings closed to conserve heat,
which has contributed to heavier animal weights, an Iowa dealer
said. But some processors were still working through a glut of
animals following year-end holiday plant closures.
Beef packers on Tuesday spent more for cattle and bought
them earlier in the week than usual. Feedlots have been holding
animals which have been losing weight due to cold and snow.
"Weather has become an issue in feedlots from Texas through
Nebraska. The extreme cold will cause cattle carcass weights to
decline at a much faster rate than in prior years," said Hales
Cattle Letter author David Hales in Amarillo, Texas.
(Additional reporting by Nick Carey, Theopolis Waters and
Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)