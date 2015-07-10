By Barbara Goldberg
| ON THE ARTHUR KILL, N.Y., July 10
ON THE ARTHUR KILL, N.Y., July 10 Bright colored
kayaks bobbed around the rotted hull of a World War II submarine
chaser that was rusted into a ghostly shell and lapped by water
as salty as tears.
The kayaks paddled by tourists then glided a few feet away
to a decayed, partly submerged ferry, part of the "Graveyard of
Ships" tour, which winds through a marine salvage yard in New
York City that is the final resting place for dozens of working
boats and military vessels.
Once considered eyesores to steer clear of, some junkyards,
underwater scrap yards and landfills are being recast as
sight-seeing attractions.
Sometimes dubbed "ruin tourism" or even "ruin porn,"
dramatic photographs online showing deteriorated boats emerging
at low tide or automobile carcasses swallowed up by lush moss
are enticing the public to see the decaying sites for
themselves.
"These sites are often appreciated for their authenticity or
novelty value as a contemporary ruin," said Karl Kullmann, who
teaches landscape architecture, environmental planning and urban
design at the University of California at Berkeley.
Ruin tourism draws visitors to such famously dilapidated
landmarks as the Michigan Central Train Depot and the former
Packard plant in Detroit. In White, Georgia, a crumbling
repository of more than 4,000 discarded automobiles encased in
trees and kudzu vines known as Old Car City USA draws paying
crowds from around the world. In Hot Springs, Arkansas, cycling
enthusiasts flock to a re-purposed landfill that features
mountain bike trails known as "Tour-de-Trash."
"This type of tourism attracts people interested in the
detritus of capitalism," said Rebecca Kinney, assistant
professor in the Department of Popular Culture and School of
Cultural and Critical Studies at Bowling Green State University.
The Detroit structures are "decades-old reminders of the
precipitous rise and fall of industry," she said.
GRAVEYARD OF MEMORIES
The Graveyard of Ships tour on the Arthur Kill, a waterway
separating New Jersey from the New York borough of Staten
Island, often sells out and is far more popular than other
paddling trips to nearby bucolic rivers and lakes run by Kayak
East tour operator John Pagani.
What makes one man's trash another man's tourist destination
seems to be its ability to spark the imagination, he said.
"One thing people like about the Graveyard of Ships is that
it is old and rusted and you can see the wear. You imagine back
to when it wasn't in that state and just kind of think about how
time takes over things," Pagani said.
"That appeals to a lot of people... You imagine back to the
day when this ship was on the water just doing what it did," he
said.
In the case of the PC-1264 submarine chaser, its role was to
hunt German U-boats in an effort to protect allied merchant
convoys crossing the Atlantic Ocean. It was one of two U.S. Navy
ships in World War II to be manned by a largely African-American
group of enlisted sailors, according to NavSource.org, a naval
history website.
Nearby sits the rust striped shell of YOG-64, its middle
eaten away by corrosion that chewed a lacey pattern into its
metal sides, long removed from its heyday as a World War II
gasoline barge muscling its way across the Pacific Ocean for the
U.S. Navy. After the war, YOG-64 participated in nuclear weapons
tests at the Bikini Atoll in the South Pacific in 1948.
Ravaged by storms and the passage of time, some boats that
Pagani saw on earlier trips are now rotted beyond recognition.
For instance, searching for the Abram S. Hewitt, a coal-fired
fireboat used by the Fire Department of New York from 1903 until
1958, Pagani struggled to find an identifiable porthole or
smokestack among the wrecks sinking below the surface.
The draw of the marine scrap yard seems irresistible, even
to kayakers who initially contact Pagani with their hearts set
on paddling through serene, unspoiled channels and creeks.
"When they see the pictures of the Graveyard of Ships,
they're interested," he said. "All of a sudden that beautiful
scenery just kind of takes a back seat."
