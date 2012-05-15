(Adds details, quote, graphics)
NEW YORK May 15 More Americans will take to the
roads over the Memorial Day weekend this year as they benefit
from a recent drop in pump prices, travel group AAA forecast on
Tue sday, heralding a summer of strong gasoline demand.
About 30.7 million people will drive to destinations 50
miles ( 80.5 km) o r more away from home between May 24 and 28,
the start of the peak driving season in the United States.
Last year, only 30.3 million people drove to their
destinations during the holiday weekend, which serves as an
early gauge of summer gasoline sales at pumping stations.
"The overall domestic economic picture continues to improve
slightly," Robert L. Darbelnet, AAA president and CEO, said in a
statement.
Motorists, however, took a hit from high gasoline prices
this spring and will try to save money by staying close to home
and cutting entertainment costs, he added.
U.S. gasoline prices averaged $3.73 a gallon on Tuesday,
compared with $3.96 a year ago.
The forecast indicates motorists may be in a better position
to weather higher prices. Fears that gasoline would hit a record
$5 a gallon, fueled by the rising cost of oil early in 2012,
have abated but prices are higher than in 2008, when Memorial
Day travel fell more than 10 percent due to soaring costs.
The forecast, based on a survey of 50,000 U.S. households,
found that more than half of its respondents did not change
their travel plans because of high gasoline prices.
The government has projected that U.S. summer gasoline
prices will average $3.79 a gallon, 8 cents more than last year
but significantly lower than the $4 danger zone beyond which,
analysts say, demand will drop significantly.
Latest data from MasterCard shows gasoline at the
pump costs about 4 percent less than a year earlier, at an
average $3.81 per gallon last week.
The travel group expects 2.5 million people will board
flights this holiday weekend, a 5.5 percent drop from the number
of air travelers last year.
The total number of vacationers will rise to 34.8 million,
equal to the number of travelers in 2010, when the numbers had
soared by 14 percent.
