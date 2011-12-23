(Refiles to change headline)
By Mitch Lipka
Dec 23 With so many people flying over the
holidays, there's a good chance some of these travelers will
end up at their final destination without their luggage. Nearly
four of every 1,000 passengers filed a complaint about
mishandled bags in 2010 - about 2 million reports in all.
But did you know that when your luggage is lost by an
airline, federal regulations allow you to collect up to $3,300
in compensation for what's missing? Airlines don't exactly
advertise that prominently. And now Delta Airlines is in hot
water for how it communicates with its passengers about missing
bags - facing a lawsuit for allegedly suggesting that consumers
are only entitled to a tiny fraction of what's permitted by
law.
"Delta uniformly ignores its contractual obligations to
reimburse passengers for expenses while their bags are
delayed," says the lawsuit filed earlier this month in U.S.
District Court in Miami. "Such tactics allow Delta to pocket
millions and millions it would have had to pay out if it had
abided by its contracts with passengers." The lawsuit seeks
class action status.
Delta Airlines spokeswoman Betsy Talton says the company
will not comment on pending litigation.
Lost bags are no minor issue. About 130,000 bags were
"mishandled" by domestic airlines in October alone - just under
3 out of every 1,000 transported, according to the most recent
U.S. Department of Transportation data. Delta reported
mishandling about 16,000 bags that month and a total of about
328,000 for all of 2010.
Delta is not new to controversy over what the airline tells
its passengers about missing or delayed bags, nor is it the
only airline to have been taken to task over the issue. Spirit
Airlines was fined by the DOT in 2009 for restricting which
passengers were eligible for compensation and for delaying
paying them for as long as 14 months.
American Airlines was sued last year by a passenger whose
bags were lost and who sought the return of the airline's
baggage fees for herself and anyone else whose bags were
delayed or lost. She said she had to spend $300 to replace
clothing and toiletries she needed while her luggage was
missing, and that the airline refused to compensate her. At a
minimum, she argued, she should get back the $25 baggage fee.
American succeeded in fighting most of the allegations, with
the only remaining part of the lawsuit being the accusation
that the now-bankrupt airline has been unjustly enriching
itself on the baggage fees.
Delta was penalized $100,000 last year by the DOT for
handing out a pamphlet that told passengers the airline was
limited to $25 a day in liability, up to $125 total. The
airline's website no longer has such clear-cut limits. Instead,
Delta refers to what it considers "reasonable."
"Reasonable expenses generally are $50 for the first 24
hours and $25 per day for the next four days the bag is
delayed," the airline says. That's followed by this disclaimer:
"The guidelines for reasonable expenses are NOT daily limits or
a cap and additional expenses may be incurred and should be
handled on an individual basis up to the limit of liability."
There is no mention of the only limit being $3,300. Other major
U.S. carriers don't reference a specific dollar amount in their
policy statements.
The lawsuit was filed by California consumer attorney John
Mattes, Florida attorney David Tucker and two other law firms.
They maintain that Delta continues to mislead passengers about
what they're entitled to.
"Even if consumers learn of their right to reimbursement
they are consistently told by Delta employees that there is a
cap on what they can receive for daily expenses, if they are
told anything at all," the lawsuit says. "Passengers often are
told of $25 to $50 daily limitations. Such statements are
deliberate misstatements."
The example cited in the lawsuit was the experience of Sue
Miller, a Florida businesswoman who flew to Las Vegas and
arrived on a chilly day with her luggage nowhere to be found.
So she says she spent hundreds of dollars on toiletries,
medication and other items she needed that day that were in her
bag, in addition to items for a trade show she was there to
attend. "They denied responsibility and said that they were not
required by law to reimburse us," Miller says. "We then filed a
claim immediately with Delta. They denied it."
Bill Mosley, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of
Transportation, said airlines are responsible for reasonable
expenses of passengers due to mishandled bags. From a practical
standpoint, though, Mosley says it is between the consumer and
the airline to work out a deal. Different airlines handle the
claims process differently and the passenger should have
documentation for their loss and the expenses they could claim,
he says. But one thing is clear, Mosley says: "They cannot set
any limitations other than the $3,300 per passenger."
