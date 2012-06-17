By Kevin Murphy
CARTHAGE, Mo., June 17 Route 66 hasn't been a
real highway for almost three decades.
The last section of the fabled U.S. route from Chicago to
Santa Monica, California, was dropped as a federal highway in
1984. But its hold on travelers' imaginations has revived
motels, diners, souvenir shops, gas stations and other buildings
along the old route.
The enduring fascination, along with some federal grants,
has helped Route 66 thrive, even as people old enough to
remember its heyday die off.
"People are looking to see the real America, not Walt
Disney's version," said Ron Hart, director and founder of the
Route 66 Chamber of Commerce in Carthage, Missouri.
A Rutgers University study released in March estimated that
people spend $132 million annually along old Route 66, which
crosses eight states and is marked in some places by ceremonial
signs.
Visitors encounter attractions like the Boots Motel, which
Hart, as property manager, restored to its late 1940s glory
ahead of its re-opening last month.
Built in 1939 and once visited by actor Clark Gable and
singer Gene Autry, the Boots had fallen into disrepair and
become a flophouse for drug addicts and illegal immigrants, Hart
said.
Under its new owners, five rooms have been renovated and
more are set to be redone. Guests are treated to touches like
real keys, chrome light fixtures, chenille bedspreads,
monogrammed towels, built-in dressers and an old radio tuned to
a station that plays 1940s hits. No TVs in the rooms - just a
non-working late 1940s model in the lobby. If you want ice, the
staff brings it to your room.
"We sit in front of the motel every night and wave to the
people driving by," said Deborah Harvey, a historic
preservationist and co-owner of the Boots. "People stop, pull up
a chair and tell us their stories about the motel."
Route 66 was completed in the mid-1920s and gained fame in
the 1930s when it was described in the John Steinbeck novel "The
Grapes of Wrath" as the "mother road" from the Dust Bowl to the
promise of California. It later became the family vacation route
to the Southwest and was romanticized in movies, music and on
television.
"It wasn't the only highway, or the first or the longest,
but through the quirks of pop culture it became famous," said
Mark Spangler, curator of the Route 66 Museum in Lebanon,
Missouri.
TOUGH NAVIGATION
The biggest challenge to modern-day Route 66 travelers is
staying on the original route, said David Knudson, founder and
executive director of the non-profit National Historic Route 66
Federation. Signs are inconsistent along the long route and many
are stolen for souvenirs, he said.
"It's hard to follow without a good map," said Knudson,
whose group publishes a Route 66 map and guides. "Some parts of
the road have deteriorated, some are in good shape and some
parts were removed years ago and replaced with cornfields. About
80 percent of the original route is still drivable."
The federal government no longer maintains any of the route,
so repairs are done by various cities, counties and states that
took over each section, Knudson said. His federation has a
program that recruits people to monitor the condition of
100-mile stretches of the road.
But federal funds are available to owners of Route 66
businesses. The National Park Service's Route 66 Corridor
Preservation Program has paid an average of $150,000 annually
since 2001 for business renovations along the road that are
matched privately, according to the Rutgers study.
The survey found that the most popular sights along Route 66
are the old roadside diners, motels, gas stations, souvenir
shops, theaters and other businesses. According to the study,
230 buildings along the route are on the National Register of
Historic Places.
The route includes quirky sights like the Cadillac Ranch
near Amarillo, Texas, which features a series of half-buried
Cadillacs with their fins up. In Catoosa, Oklahoma, there is a
giant open-mouthed whale built over a popular Route 66 swimming
hole.
People also travel Route 66 for the scenery of plains,
mountains and rivers, Knudson said. It is still the American
definition of the open road, especially as it passes through the
remote southwestern states, he said.
"It's the adventure that draws many people," Knudson said.
"There is certainly a lot to be said about that."
