July 31 Complaints against airport security
workers have increased 26 percent in the past three years, and
the U.S. Transportation Security Agency lacks comprehensive
systems to ensure that its employees follow its rules, according
to a government report.
The report, released ahead of congressional hearings on the
TSA due to begin on Wednesday, said complaints included use of
drugs and alcohol by TSA agents while on duty, and inconsistent
use of security devices such as X-ray machines.
The report said 3,408 misconduct allegations were filed
against TSA workers last year, up from 2,691 in 2010. Most
concerned violations of attendance and security policies, the
report by the Government Accountability Office found.
The TSA, created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, lacks a
comprehensive review process "to verify that TSA staff at
airports are complying with policies and procedures for
adjudicating employee misconduct," the report said.
The TSA, responding to the report, defended itself, saying
in a statement that it followed the "highest ethical standards."
It said it had "zero tolerance for misconduct in the
workplace," and that rules violations could lead to loss of
employment or referral to law enforcement authorities.
