WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. security officials are
turning to tourism and travel executives for help in improving
something the Transportation Security Administration is not
famous for - customer service.
The Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it is
creating six positions as part of its "loaned executive" program
to advise the TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on how
to improve operations affecting travel and tourism.
Customer service, lines and crowd management, self-service
technology, logistics and improved analysis of international
passenger flows at airports are among the six areas that will be
analyzed by the visiting executives, the department said.
The agency wants to twin its security mission with making
air travel smoother on the ground so as not to deter travel that
generates tourism dollars for the U.S. economy.
"I am thrilled DHS is collaborating with private sector
businesses to attract talented professionals in the travel and
tourism industry to help us continue our efforts of making
America a more attractive and accessible destination," U.S.
Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker said in a statement.
The DHS advisory positions would be for six months with an
option to extend. The executives would be on loan and their
salaries paid by their employer.
The TSA has tried to ease traffic at airport security
checkpoints in recent years with such measures as TSA PreCheck,
an expedited screening program in which pre-approved airline
travelers may leave on their shoes and outerwear while they go
through security and do not have to remove their laptops or take
out approved-sized liquids from carry-on bags.
The TSA has been plagued by complaints including intrusive
screening, misconduct by agents and long lines at airports'
security checkpoints.
A report by the non-partisan Government Accountability
Office last July said complaints against airport security
workers had jumped 26 percent in the previous three years. The
complaints included the use of drugs and alcohol by TSA agents
while on duty and inconsistent use of security equipment, such
as X-ray machines.
An April survey by a travel industry organization was less
bleak. The Travel Leaders Group said 87.5 percent of more than
2,700 consumers surveyed across the United States indicated they
were satisfied with or neutral about airport security measures.
The survey, conducted from April 6-28, showed the percentage
of travelers expressing dissatisfaction with the TSA was at its
lowest since the group began asking the question in 2010.
