WASHINGTON Jan 21 The United States on Thursday began implementing a new law that will require some citizens of countries previously able to visit the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to obtain visas, the State Department said.

With limited exceptions, VWP nationals who have been in Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Syria on or after March 1, 2011, are no longer eligible to visit the United States under that program, it said. It added that VWP nationals who have previously declared that they are also nationals of those four countries are also now required to obtain visas before visiting the United States. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)