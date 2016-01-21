WASHINGTON Jan 21 The United States on Thursday
began implementing a new law that will require some citizens of
countries previously able to visit the United States under the
Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to obtain visas, the State Department
said.
With limited exceptions, VWP nationals who have been in
Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Syria on or after March 1, 2011, are no
longer eligible to visit the United States under that program,
it said. It added that VWP nationals who have previously
declared that they are also nationals of those four countries
are also now required to obtain visas before visiting the United
States.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)