By Richard Leong
NEW YORK May 13 Investors scooped up a new
supply of U.S. government debt for a second day on Wednesday,
raising hopes they could put behind them the recent global bond
market rout that sent U.S. benchmark yields to their highest in
six months.
U.S. Treasury Department sold $24 billion in 10-year notes
at a yield of 2.237 percent, which was the highest since
December but more than 1 basis point below what traders had
expected, Treasury data showed.
The sale was the second leg of this week's $64 billion
quarterly government refunding that will end with a $16 billion
auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
"Volatility in the market has generated a considerable
amount of pain over the past few weeks, but investors were happy
to take down these tens at a relatively attractive level,"
Thomas Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote
in a note about the 10-year auction.
The ratio of total bids submitted to the amount of 10-year
notes offered was 2.72, up from 2.62 at the prior
auction in April and the strongest since December.
Treasuries prices rose shortly after the upbeat 10-year
auction results before they quickly faded to nearly unchanged on
the day.
Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks,
bought 60.17 percent of the 10-year supply, higher than the
58.46 percent in April and the third biggest share ever,
analysts said.
Direct bidders, which include large money managers, bought
20.89 percent, more than double the 9.30 percent in April and
their biggest share in a year.
Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street banks that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 18.94
percent, down from 32.24 percent last month. Their share was the
second smallest behind the 14.02 percent set in July 2012.
Traders cautioned strong demand for the 10-year issue poses
a risk for Thursday's 30-year bond sale.
"A strong 10-year auction always makes the next day's
30-year auction a bit of a challenge. Record demand today will
tend to reduce interest in setting pre-auction shorts tomorrow,"
said Com Crocker, managing director of government and agency
securities trading at Mesirow Financial in New York.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.271
percent, down fractionally from Tuesday's close.
The 30-year bond was down 23/32 in price,
yielding 3.059 percent, up 4.0 basis points on the day in
mid-afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)