(Adds details from 10-year auction, quotes, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK May 13 Investors scooped up a new supply of U.S. government debt for a second day on Wednesday, raising hopes they could put behind them the recent global bond market rout that sent U.S. benchmark yields to their highest in six months.

U.S. Treasury Department sold $24 billion in 10-year notes at a yield of 2.237 percent, which was the highest since December but more than 1 basis point below what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The sale was the second leg of this week's $64 billion quarterly government refunding that will end with a $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"Volatility in the market has generated a considerable amount of pain over the past few weeks, but investors were happy to take down these tens at a relatively attractive level," Thomas Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. wrote in a note about the 10-year auction.

The ratio of total bids submitted to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.72, up from 2.62 at the prior auction in April and the strongest since December.

Treasuries prices rose shortly after the upbeat 10-year auction results before they quickly faded to nearly unchanged on the day.

Indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, bought 60.17 percent of the 10-year supply, higher than the 58.46 percent in April and the third biggest share ever, analysts said.

Direct bidders, which include large money managers, bought 20.89 percent, more than double the 9.30 percent in April and their biggest share in a year.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street banks that do business directly with the Federal Reserve purchased 18.94 percent, down from 32.24 percent last month. Their share was the second smallest behind the 14.02 percent set in July 2012.

Traders cautioned strong demand for the 10-year issue poses a risk for Thursday's 30-year bond sale.

"A strong 10-year auction always makes the next day's 30-year auction a bit of a challenge. Record demand today will tend to reduce interest in setting pre-auction shorts tomorrow," said Com Crocker, managing director of government and agency securities trading at Mesirow Financial in New York.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.271 percent, down fractionally from Tuesday's close.

The 30-year bond was down 23/32 in price, yielding 3.059 percent, up 4.0 basis points on the day in mid-afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)