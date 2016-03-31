March 31 The amount of failed U.S. Treasuries
trades among primary dealers plummeted in the latest week, after
hitting the highest level since the global credit crisis two
weeks earlier, according to data from the New York Federal
Reserve released on Thursday.
These "fails" by the 22 top Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Federal Reserve totaled $81.6 billion
in the week ended March 23, sharply lower than the prior week's
$452.5 billion. The figure for the latest week is near the
recent average.
Two weeks earlier, the failed trades reached a post-crisis
high of $456.1 billion.
These failed trades in Treasuries, in which primary dealers
did not deliver U.S. government debt at the agreed settlement
date, stemmed largely from the $5 trillion repurchase agreement
market as demand has outstripped supply, analysts said.
Four weeks ago, the cumulative amount of failed Treasury
trades was $70.0 billion.
In October 2008 shortly after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers, failed Treasury trades to deliver soared to $2.61
trillion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)