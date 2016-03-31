March 31 The amount of failed U.S. Treasuries trades among primary dealers plummeted in the latest week, after hitting the highest level since the global credit crisis two weeks earlier, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

These "fails" by the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve totaled $81.6 billion in the week ended March 23, sharply lower than the prior week's $452.5 billion. The figure for the latest week is near the recent average.

Two weeks earlier, the failed trades reached a post-crisis high of $456.1 billion.

These failed trades in Treasuries, in which primary dealers did not deliver U.S. government debt at the agreed settlement date, stemmed largely from the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market as demand has outstripped supply, analysts said.

Four weeks ago, the cumulative amount of failed Treasury trades was $70.0 billion.

In October 2008 shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, failed Treasury trades to deliver soared to $2.61 trillion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)