* Treasury's last non-test position call was in 2008
* Scramble for 7-year notes caused billions in repo fails
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. Treasury officials
are ready to start reviewing data on a multi-trillion dollar
market for cash loans after a sudden shortage of securities led
to nearly $73 billion in failed trades on a single day in late
February.
The Treasury Department wants to know what caused a scramble
that day for seven-year Treasury notes for use in the
repurchase market, where securities are exchanged for short-term
financing.
Officials requested that all big market participants
reveal by last Friday positions of $2 billion or more held in
seven-year Treasuries on Feb. 21.
It is the third time since 2005 the Treasury
Department has made a call to market participants to examine
large positions in response to unusual conditions in the repo
market, a Treasury spokesman said.
The Treasury has said there is no reason to believe any
market participants engaged in illegal or improper behavior. But
if there were market participants hoarding seven-year notes,
they could face fines and other forms of sanctions from
regulators.
Primary dealers, the firms authorized to deal directly with
the Federal Reserve and Treasury, see the investigation as part
of the Treasury's recent push to more closely police the opaque
repo market.
"Going back to the crisis in 2007 and 2008 when a lot of
securities were just not clearing, that's when they really
started to try to get into dealer positions and ask who owns
what and why things aren't clearing," said Raymond Remy, a
Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York. "After the
crisis they seemed to be much more focused on positions."
Panic in the repo market played a significant role in the
escalation of the 2008 financial crisis, when repo participants
lost confidence in each other and abruptly stopped trading to
hold on to cash.
In the latest incident, repo traders wanted the Treasury
securities, rather than cash.
A scramble began for seven-year notes in particular, pushing
cash premiums on seven-year Treasuries to equal the penalty rate
for failing to deliver securities in a repo trade, which is
around 3 percent.
By the end of the day, some market participants were forced
to renege on billions of dollars in repo trade
agreements involving seven-year notes.
A member of one firm that is a major repo market particpant,
who did not wish to identified, told Reuters the firm's failures
in seven-year notes for the day totaled $1 billion "in" and $1
billion "out."
That means the firm was expecting to get $1 billion in
seven-year notes via repo transactions and to pass on as much to
other repo market participants, but it could not do so.
A spokesman for the Treasury Department did not respond
to a question about when the Treasury's review of the positions
was expected to be complete.
Treasury's request did not include foreign official
institutions, which are exempt from the Treasury's large
position reporting rule.
For dealers in the repo market, failures can damage a firm's
reputation and perhaps send important clients elsewhere. For the
Treasury Department, repo failures can make maintaining
liquidity in the Treasury market harder.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Depository
Trust & Clearing Corporation each publish data on the amount of
failures to deliver Treasury securities in the repo market, but
neither breaks down the failures by specific maturities.
According to the DTCC data, there were $72.9 billion in
Treasury repo fails on Feb. 21, compared with $4.8 billion on
the previous trading day and $8 billion on the following trading
day. Not all of the $72.9 billion in fails occurred in the
seven-year maturity, but the rates on seven-year notes as
collateral soared to levels far beyond the collateral rates for
other Treasury maturities.
Since 1997, the Treasury has made nine separate
calls for large position reports in order to test market
participants' record-keeping practices. Treasury has also, but
more infrequently, called for position reports in response to
market events. Before last week's call, the two most recent
calls were issued in November 2008 and October 2005.