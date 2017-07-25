UPDATE 1-U.S. sells 2-year notes to solid demand

(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion worth of two-year government notes to solid investor demand at the highest yield for the debt maturity at an auction since October 2008.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year issue offered was 3.06, the highest since November 2015 when it was 3.15. That measure of overall auction demand was 3.03 at the previous two-year note sale in June, Treasury data showed.

"Overall solid result," BMO Capital Markets interest rates strategist Aaron Kohli wrote in a note on the auction.

The two-year note sale was part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply. The Treasury will sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday.

The spike in U.S. yields since Monday underpinned by higher European yields and gains in global equity markets enticed bargain-minded investors, analysts said.

Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and foreign central banks, purchased was 58.46 percent of the latest two-year note supply, which was their biggest share since April.

Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed, bought 24.64 percent, their second smallest share at a two-year auction behind 17.7 percent in May 2016.

The latest two-year issue offered a coupon rate of 1.375 percent, the highest since the 1.500 percent rate for the two-year note sold in October 2008.

Separately, the Fed was allotted $2.6 billion of this two-year issue for its own bond holding. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)