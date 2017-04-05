WASHINGTON, April 5 The Treasury Department said
on Wednesday it would conduct a live small-value contingency
auction operation on April 7 as part of its efforts to regularly
test its contingency auction infrastructure.
Treasury said the operation will be a cash management bill
auction.
Bids need to be submitted by telephone to the Treasury's
fiscal agent at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Only
primary dealers may submit bids.
Each primary dealer can submit up to five competitive bids,
each at a separate discount rate.
Customer and noncompetitive bids will not be accepted.
Further details of the auction can be found at the following
URL:
here
(Reporting by Andrea Ricci; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)