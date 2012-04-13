WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Treasury
Department said o n F riday that the many programs that it, the
Federal Reserve and banking authorities implemented during the
darkest hours of the 2007-2009 financial crisis likely will end
up making a profit for taxpayers.
At a background presentation for reporters, a senior
Treasury official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the
department wanted to get word out about the success of the
financial bailout before myths developed about it.
The senior official emphasized that rescue of the tottering
financial system, which was on the verge of collapse in 2008,
had been a bipartisan effort undertaken initially by the Bush
administration and continued when President Barack Obama took
office in 2009.
There were various pieces to the rescue that caused the
Treasury to make investments in some big banks in return for
bailout money, and they now are turning out to be profitable.
The Fed is also remitting excess earnings from programs it ran
to the Treasury.
Earlier this week, the Treasury scaled back the ultimate
estimated cost of the centerpiece program, the Troubled Asset
Relief Program, or TARP, to around $60 billion from a previous
estimate of $68 billion.
It cited rising share prices for two of the companies it
rescued, General Motors Co and American International Group.
More than three years after TARP was launched, the government
still has a 70 percent stake in AIG and a 26.5 percent holding
in GM.
The senior Treasury official said it was important that
future government officials have a clear picture of how the
overall rescue program had worked in case they were confronted
with a similar situation.
In response to questions, the senior official said he was
confident that government officials had taken the right
decisions in implementing the rescue and doubted that a much
better outcome could have been achieved.