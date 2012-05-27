WASHINGTON May 27 Former White House chief of
staff Erskine Bowles, whose name has surfaced as a potential
successor to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, said on
Sunday he does not want the job and has not been asked by
Democratic President Barack Obama.
"I don't want a job. Thank you," Bowles said on the CNN news
program "Fareed Zakaria GPS."
Economists, investors and veterans of past administrations
are weighing potential successors to Geithner, who has said he
is leaving the post even if Obama wins a second term in the Nov.
6 election.
Bowles was White House chief of staff from 1996-98 under
Democratic President Bill Clinton and also has Wall Street
experience. He worked for Morgan Stanley, co-founded Carousel
Capital and served as a partner at private equity firm Forstmann
Little & Co.
(Reporting By Kim Dixon; Editing by Doina Chiacu)