CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday that China's transition to a more market-oriented economy "is going to be bumpy" but will influence the path of future global growth.
If China fails to make the transition, it will be saddled with excess capacity in its economy that could increase systemic risks, Lew said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 16 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors paused for a breather a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs.