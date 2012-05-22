WASHINGTON May 22 The Treasury Department on
Tuesday said that it considered Belarus-based JSC CredexBank
(Credex) to be a money-laundering front and warned U.S.
financial institutions against doing business with it.
"This action seeks to protect the U.S. financial system from
a foreign financial institution whose highly suspicious
transaction patterns and pervasive lack of transparency make it
virtually impossible to discern whether the bank is engaged in
any legitimate business," said David Cohen, Treasury under
secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
Treasury said Credex "has engaged in high volumes of
transactions that are indicative of money laundering on behalf
of shell corporations" and said it was hard to determine who
really owns the bank.
It said Credex was founded in September 2001 but since then
its ownership has passed from one shell corporation to another.
Since October 2009, Credex has been owned by Vicpart Holdings SA
of Fribourg, Switzerland.
Treasury said Vicpart shares the same address as more than
200 other companies and says that is "troubling" because
international banking standards say sharing an address is a red
flag for shell corporation activity.
Officials at Credex did not immediately respond to emailed
questions on the matter.
Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement network intends to
propose rules that set our special requirements for record
keeping and reporting of any financial transactions with Credex.
It will also prohibit U.S. firms from opening or maintaining
correspondent accounts with Credex.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Andrew Hay)