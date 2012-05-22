(Recasts lead, adds Treasury official's comments)
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Tuesday cited a Belarus-based bank as a "primary money
laundering concern" and warned U.S. financial institutions to be
wary of doing any business with it.
The Treasury said JSC CredexBank (Credex) had "engaged in
high volumes of transactions that are indicative of money
laundering on behalf of shell corporations" and said U.S. banks
must be protected from dealing with it.
"We're taking this action...to protect the U.S. financial
system from the illicit finance risks posed by Credex and also
to highlight the broader illicit finance risk posed by banks
like Credex that obscure both who they are and with whom they
are doing business," David Cohen, Treasury under secretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a conference call.
The Treasury named Credex under Section 311 of the USA
Patriot Act that was passed into law after the terror attacks
against the United States in 2001.
The Treasury said Credex was founded in September 2001 but
since then its ownership has passed from one shell corporation
to another. Since October 2009, Credex has been owned by Vicpart
Holdings SA of Fribourg, Switzerland.
Cohen said that Vicpart "has no physical presence" in
Switzerland. "We believe that Vicpart is both a shell
corporation and a shelf company, or a company that was created
and lay dormant for a long period of time before it was used to
purchase Credex from another shell corporation," Cohen said.
The Treasury said Vicpart shares the same address with more
than 200 other companies and says that is "troubling" because
international banking standards say sharing an address is a red
flag for shell corporation activity.
Officials at Credex did not immediately respond to emailed
questions on the matter.
Cohen said the Belarusian government was notified in advance
before Treasury announced the action against Credex.
Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement network intends to
propose rules that set our special requirements for record
keeping and reporting of any financial transactions with Credex.
It will also prohibit U.S. firms from opening or maintaining
correspondent accounts with Credex.
