WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday cited a Belarus-based bank as a "primary money laundering concern" and warned U.S. financial institutions to be wary of doing any business with it.

The Treasury said JSC CredexBank (Credex) had "engaged in high volumes of transactions that are indicative of money laundering on behalf of shell corporations" and said U.S. banks must be protected from dealing with it.

"We're taking this action...to protect the U.S. financial system from the illicit finance risks posed by Credex and also to highlight the broader illicit finance risk posed by banks like Credex that obscure both who they are and with whom they are doing business," David Cohen, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a conference call.

The Treasury named Credex under Section 311 of the USA Patriot Act that was passed into law after the terror attacks against the United States in 2001.

The Treasury said Credex was founded in September 2001 but since then its ownership has passed from one shell corporation to another. Since October 2009, Credex has been owned by Vicpart Holdings SA of Fribourg, Switzerland.

Cohen said that Vicpart "has no physical presence" in Switzerland. "We believe that Vicpart is both a shell corporation and a shelf company, or a company that was created and lay dormant for a long period of time before it was used to purchase Credex from another shell corporation," Cohen said.

The Treasury said Vicpart shares the same address with more than 200 other companies and says that is "troubling" because international banking standards say sharing an address is a red flag for shell corporation activity.

Officials at Credex did not immediately respond to emailed questions on the matter.

Cohen said the Belarusian government was notified in advance before Treasury announced the action against Credex.

Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement network intends to propose rules that set our special requirements for record keeping and reporting of any financial transactions with Credex. It will also prohibit U.S. firms from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts with Credex.

