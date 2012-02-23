(Recasts, adds comment, detail on members)
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The United States on
Thursday moved to block seven international organized crime
leaders from the country's financial markets, including a
Japanese yakuza godfather and key members of a gang operating in
four continents.
Under a new Obama administration order to disrupt global
criminal organizations, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on
two leaders in a yakuza network involved in human trafficking,
drug trafficking, extortion, prostitution and money laundering.
The godfather and deputy godfather of the most prominent
yakuza crime family, the Yamaguchi-gumi, played key roles in
directing the syndicate's policies and settling disputes with
other groups, Treasury said. It estimated that the family
generates billions of dollars a year in illlicit proceeds.
Imposing sanctions on the Yamaguchi-gumi leaders,
Kenichi Shinoda and Kiyoshi Takayama, as well as five
members of the Brothers' Circle, a criminal group which operates
in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, forces
U.S. financial institutions to freeze their assets in the United
States.
"They use our financial system, they use our commercial
system to both penetrate the markets, to disrupt the markets and
to make use of their illicit proceeds," David Cohen, Treasury's
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told
reporters.
Members of the Brothers' Circle who were subjected to
sanctions ranged from a person in charge of production of drugs
in Central Asia to two involved in drug trafficking and a
shooting between regional factions within a Russian criminal
network.
Treasury declined to provide details on the value of the
assets the two crime networks hold in the United States. The
department does not plan to publicly release the amount that
will eventually be frozen.
As the organizations grow in size, strength, wealth and
sophistication, Cohen said, one of the concerns is the threat
that they pose to the financial industry and markets.
"One of the things that these organizations do is use the
wealth they earn from illegal activities to try and infiltrate
legitimate markets ... That creates distortion in the market
that we are trying to address," he said.
