By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The United States reprimanded
Germany on Wednesday, saying its exporting prowess was hampering
economic stability in Europe and hurting the global economy.
The Obama administration has long called for countries with
trade surpluses, such as Germany and China, to do more to spur
domestic demand.
But in a semiannual report to Congress on international
economic policies, the criticism of Germany stood out for its
stark language and prominent placement.
"Germany's anemic pace of domestic demand growth and
dependence on exports have hampered" efforts to make the euro
zone economy more stable, the Treasury said in the report.
"The net result has been a deflationary bias for the euro
area, as well as for the world economy."
Deflation is a persistent drop in wages and prices that can
create a self-feeding cycle of economic weakness.
The criticism comes at tricky juncture in relations between
Washington and Berlin. German envoys met the White House
national security adviser in Washington on Wednesday following
reports the United States monitored German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's cellphone.
For years, the semi-annual report has been an occasion for
the U.S. government to publicly criticize China's foreign
exchange practices, but this time Germany appeared to eclipse
the Asian nation in terms of prominence.
The Treasury noted, for example, that Germany's net exports
of goods, services and capital exceeded those of China in 2012.
The policy recommendations for Germany also topped the list of
actions Washington feels are necessary to make the global
economy more stable.
Economists say stronger domestic demand in Germany would
suck in more goods from countries on the southern rim of the
euro zone, which continue to suffer from an economic crisis.
As has been customary for over a decade, the Treasury
stopped short of formally labeling China a currency manipulator.
It retained its description of the yuan currency as
"significantly undervalued," a perennial complaint among U.S.
politicians and companies because a weak yuan makes Chinese
exports cheaper in the United States at the expense of American
manufacturers.
However, the Treasury also noted that the recent
appreciation of the yuan was "good for the U.S. economy" and
called on China to allow the currency to rise more quickly.
The Treasury also said it was closely following Japanese
economic policies to determine whether they are geared toward
boosting domestic demand.
An aggressive monetary stimulus program by Japan's central
bank has put downward pressure on the yen this year, making
Japanese exports more competitive abroad. The U.S.
administration notes that Japan had joined other nations in
pledging not to target a lower exchange rate.
"It is important that these commitments be maintained," the
Treasury said.
Similarly, the Obama administration said it was important
for South Korea to refrain from a targeted exchange rate, saying
intervention by Seoul in currency markets should only be carried
out under "exceptional circumstances."