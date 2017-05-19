May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Donovan will return to Goldman, the person added, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Donovan could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Diane Craft)