WASHINGTON May 15 The United States targeted on
Tuesday two lieutenants in a South Asian drug gang, freezing
their U.S. assets and barring Americans from doing business with
them.
The U.S. Treasury designated Chhota Shakeel and Ibrahim
"Tiger" Mermon as senior figures in a criminal organization run
by Dawood Ibrahim, known as "D Company."
Treasury said the D Company gang smuggles heroin and hashish
from Afghanistan and Thailand to the United States, among other
countries.
The Treasury Department has designated more than 1,000
individuals and entities under the Kingpin Act since June 2000
as part of an effort to apply financial pressure against
significant foreign narcotics traffickers and their
organizations.
"Tiger" Mermon is also wanted by Indian authorities for his
role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings.
Thirteen explosions ripped through India's financial capital
on a single day in 1993, killing 257 people. Police in India say
the bomb attacks were ordered by crime boss Ibrahim, a Muslim,
who wanted to avenge the razing of a 16th century mosque by
Hindu zealots in 1992. The United States considers Ibrahim to be
a terrorist.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Philip Barbara)