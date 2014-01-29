WASHINGTON Jan 29 The emerging market countries
taking tough action on reforms and managing their economies well
are having an easier ride in the current market selloff, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.
"I will say that we're seeing a lot of differentiation in
the marketplace and we're seeing that countries that have taken
tough actions and managed well are having a different
experience," Lew told reporters traveling with President Barack
Obama aboard Air Force One.
Emerging markets have been pummeled since last week due to a
volatile combination of political troubles in several countries
and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing back on its
monetary stimulus during the year.
Turkey and South Africa aggressively raised interest rates
on Wednesday to stop capital flight while other countries,
including Malaysia and Mexico, are taking more of a wait-and-see
approach.
Lew brushed off a question about whether he had been in
touch with Group of Seven counterparts, saying he spoke to them
"all the time, both when we're at meetings and when we're not,"
adding that he did not want to comment on day-to-day market
moves.