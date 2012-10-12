WASHINGTON Oct 12 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Friday asked Wall Street for its views on the Treasury's
current debt sales to fund spending and asked whether market
conditions might be impacted by "policy and regulatory
developments" that will likely hit before the end of the year.
The questions were contained in the Treasury's quarterly
refunding survey of primary government bond dealers. The
Treasury is expected to meet with primary dealers Oct. 25-26
ahead of the department's refunding announcement Oct. 31.
"Please discuss whether market conditions in short-dated
Treasuries will be impacted by policy and regulatory
developments in the coming months," the survey stated, which
could include a wave of fiscal decisions converging at year's
end known as the 'fiscal cliff.'
Primary dealers, which include Goldman Sachs Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co, are the financial firms with
special permission to bid directly on behalf of their clients at
Treasury auctions.
Treasury also asked primary dealers to provide feedback on
the United States' current auction schedule and whether it is
compatible with economic and fiscal outlooks for 2013 and 2014.
Primary dealers were also asked whether liquidity needs
should prompt the government to change the Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities program. A U.S. Treasury official said that
TIPS issuance has increased over the past several years.