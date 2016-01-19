(Recasts throughout with details of review)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday
opened a major public review of the evolving structure and risks
of the Treasuries market, inspired by the "flash crash" of Oct.
15, 2014, that jolted the market with whiplash price swings.
It said it is also seeking to increase data collection and
transaction reporting in a market that is highly liquid and has
become increasingly volatile in recent years.
Following the unexplained flash crash, also frequently
called a "flash rally," regulators ramped up scrutiny of the
structure of the nearly $13-trillion market, releasing a report
and holding conferences examining the roots of the shock.
Their report cited the increasing prominence of algorithmic
strategies in high-frequency trading, which can move billions of
dollars of transactions within fractions of a second.
The step announced on Tuesday was an official request for
information from the public that included long lists of
questions for market and industry participants to answer over a
two-month comment period.
"The Treasury market remains the deepest, most liquid market
in the world, a source of safety and liquidity, and a haven in
times of turbulence," Antonio Weiss, counselor to the Treasury
Secretary, said in a statement, adding the request was "an
important step in the most comprehensive review of the Treasury
market in decades."
Speaking on background, Treasury officials said the
department would release a plan for the government to collect
more information about cash market transactions. Some time in
the fourth quarter Treasury will make public concrete steps for
reporting to regulators, the officials said.
"The need for more comprehensive official sector access to
data, particularly with respect to U.S. Treasury cash market
activity, is clear," according to the request for information.
"We are interested in views regarding the most efficient and
effective way to collect, aggregate, and appropriately monitor
U.S. Treasury cash and futures markets data."
Treasury is also interested in the infrastructure necessary
for reporting transactions, given the diversity of trading
venues and participants, according to the request.
Beyond regulators, Treasury is looking into whether the
public should have greater access to information such as market
prices and trading volumes.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
the top trade group, will comment in detail, said its president
and CEO, Kenneth Bentsen, Jr.
"As a preliminary view, SIFMA certainly supports any
initiatives that would contribute to the resiliency and
liquidity of such an important and integral market," he added.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alistair
Bell and Bernard Orr)