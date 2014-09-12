(Adds issues, context, G-20 background)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The United States is
planning to push Europe towards new and more aggressive efforts
to boost demand and economic growth given a renewed risk of
deflation in the euro zone, a senior Treasury official said on
Friday.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet
in Australia late next week and the official said that lagging
global growth will top the agenda.
The United States hopes over the next two months to craft a
commitment from that grouping to boost investment and
infrastructure spending and take other steps to prop up
aggregate demand in the short term.
The G-20 includes the world's biggest industrial economies
and major developing nations, and since the financial crisis has
become a central forum for discussing economic policies.
Europe will be a focus at the talks, with Germany singled
out for its large current account surplus as a nation that could
help its neighbors by spending and importing more, an argument
Washington has pressed before.
"Boosting domestic demand is key and efforts to do so should
be supported by decisive actions across a full range of economic
policies, fiscal, structural and monetary," said the official,
who called the still-anemic inflation rate in the euro zone
currency union "dangerously low."
"The very long recovery from the Great Recession has failed
to gain solid and durable momentum."
The session among finance ministers and central bankers next
week will lay the groundwork for a G-20 leaders summit scheduled
for November in Brisbane.
Australia, the current chair of the global body, hopes the
summit will produce an accord on efforts to boost world economic
growth and tie up loose ends on financial industry reform
measures developed in response to the 2007-2009 economic crisis.
The group allowed top economic powers to coordinate their
response to the crisis but in recent years it has been less
effective as a forum for joint action.
The Treasury official indicated that agreement would likely
be reached on a plan outlining how the largest banks could go
out of business without taxpayers footing the bill.
Ensuring that the largest institutions have enough capital
and other resources to cover any losses stemming from their
failure is a critical step in addressing the risks posed by
banks considered 'too big to fail.'
The Treasury official, who was not authorized to speak for
the record, said that agreement on that proposal is "the most
critical financial sector deliverable" for the G-20 summit.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by James Dalgleish)