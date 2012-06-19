(Corrects to make clear Indian Finance Minister has not yet resigned)

WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has postponed his scheduled trip to India because the finance minister there is expected to resign and become a presidential candidate, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The trip, which had been slated for June 27-28, will be rescheduled in coming months, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Washington Economics Team)