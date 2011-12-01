WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that opponents of
financial-sector reform were trying to sabotage efforts to
strengthen the system against crisis.
"With millions of Americans still struggling to find
work...and even in the face of the European crisis, we are
seeing a determined effort to slow and weaken reforms that are
critical to our ability to protect Americans from another
crisis," Geithner told a conference to mark the setting up of
the Office of Financial Research.
He said "forces working against reform" were blocking
appointments to oversight positions, cutting funding, proposing
new legislation to repeal parts of the Dodd-Frank law and
trying to slow regulation "in the hopes of watering it down."
Geithner didn't name the opponents he was referring to
directly but Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition to
sections of the Dodd-Frank legal overhaul that was undertaken
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Geithner said the financial system was "in much stronger
shape than before the crisis" but said that, if opponents of
reform are successful they could still create conditions in
which the economy would be vulnerable to crises.