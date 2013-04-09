PARIS, April 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble disagree about
the effect of government spending on the economy, but focused on
areas of agreement in their joint meeting on Tuesday, a U.S.
Treasury official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity about Lew's
trip to Europe, said the U.S. approach was not to tell Europe
what to do, but rather ask questions and try to address areas
that need work. The Treasury official said Europe is aware of
the need to boost demand and combat persistent unemployment, and
is trying to find the best ways of doing so.
Beyond boosting consumer demand, Lew also emphasized the
need to make progress on an EU banking union in his meetings
with officials, especially in light of what happened in Cyprus.