(In 2nd paragraph of Dec. 3 item, corrects quote to read
"solid" fiscal position, not "soft" one)
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Germany should engage in
further fiscal stimulus to help Europe's lagging economy, a top
U.S. economic diplomat said on Wednesday.
"Germany has a large current account surplus and a very
solid fiscal position. So I think there is scope for further
fiscal stimulus," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary
for international affairs, told an audience after giving a
speech on America's priorities in the global economy.
He said Berlin had taken some positive steps with regard to
infrastructure spending plans.
"I encourage them to move more rapidly than they have so
far," Sheets said.
