* Lew calls on trade surplus countries to do more for growth
* U.S. official: disagreements remain on impact of austerity
* Germany restates view on growth-friendly budget tightening
* Lew urges Europe to consider all tools to boost growth
By Anna Yukhananov
BERLIN/PARIS, April 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew on Tuesday urged countries with a trade surplus to
boost domestic consumption, underlining a divergence of views
between Washington and Europe's economic powerhouse Germany on
austerity policies.
On his first official visit to Europe, Lew stressed the need
to strike the right balance between efforts to support growth
while improving strained public finances - a stance that found
support in particular from France.
Germany has the euro zone's biggest trade surplus and has in
the past rebuffed pressure to shift policy to bring about a
rebalancing of commercial flows in Europe.
"The driver for economic growth has got to be consumer
demand ... policies to help to encourage consumer demand in
countries that have the capacity would be helpful," he said at a
news conference with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.
Lew has pressed European officials to moderate austerity
measures in order to boost growth, and called on surplus
countries like Germany to boost their consumption to help pull
the continent out of the doldrums.
A U.S. Treasury official told reporters travelling with Lew
from Berlin to his next stop in Paris that the United States and
Germany disagreed on the extent to which budget austerity can
slow economic growth.
But the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Europe was aware of the need to boost demand and combat
persistent unemployment, adding that talks between the two
officials had focused on areas of agreement.
For their part, Schaeuble and Lew publicly played down any
differences in their views, with the German arguing that growth
and budget consolidation were not mutually exclusive.
"Nobody, including in Europe, sees this contrast between
fiscal consolidation and growth. Our common position is of
growth-friendly consolidation or of sustainable growth, however
you want to call it," Schaeuble told reporters.
STRIKING THE RIGHT BALANCE
After meeting French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici in
Paris, Lew said the two were on the same wavelength about
reviving growth and tackling budget deficits.
With its own finances highly strained and growth faltering,
France has been more open than Germany to potential policy
tweaks that would boost growth while improving public finances.
"Our view is that there needs to be a balanced approach
between growth and fiscal consolidation," Lew said in a joint
news conference with Moscovici.
"All tools need to be considered. Our encouragement is to
use the leverage that is appropriate in Europe."
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, argues that budgetary
rigor is not incompatible with growth, and is necessary to
convince markets that governments are sticking to their spending
diets in order to avoid another sovereign debt crisis
Lew stressed the United States wanted a strong Europe.
"As we continue to address many of our long-term challenges,
our economy's strength remains sensitive to events beyond our
shores. We have an immense stake in a prosperous Europe," he
said.
Later, aboard Lew's plane, the U.S. Treasury official told
reporters there was a pragmatic shift underway in Europe that
put less emphasis on budget austerity and more on structural
economic reforms.
"We have made the case that, much as we have in the United
States responded to the economic cycle and what it takes to keep
growth going, Europeans need to look as well what they can do to
generate more demand in their economy," Lew said in an interview
with National Public Radio.
Lew is met European Union officials in Brussels and European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt on Monday. He
is a budget expert, and close confidant to U.S. President Barack
Obama, which may help in his dealings with European officials
about deficits and debt.