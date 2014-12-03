Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Germany should engage in further fiscal stimulus to help Europe's lagging economy, a top U.S. economic diplomat said on Wednesday.
"Germany has a large current account surplus and a very soft fiscal position. So I think there is scope for further fiscal stimulus," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, told an audience after giving a speech on America's priorities in the global economy.
He said Berlin had taken some positive steps with regard to infrastructure spending plans.
"I encourage them to move more rapidly than they have so far," Sheets said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, April 25 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes to strong investor demand with indirect bidders accounting for their largest purchase in nearly eight years, Treasury data showed.