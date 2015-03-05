WASHINGTON, March 5 A U.S. Treasury official on
Thursday pushed for a faster reduction in the most illiquid
assets held by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and said the only way
to fix the government-controlled mortgage finance firms was
through legislative reform.
Michael Stegman, the counselor to Treasury's secretary for
housing finance policy, advocated for programmatic
non-performing loan sales at the two government sponsored
enterprises (GSEs).
Fannie and Freddie have been held in government
conservatorship since nearly collapsing in the depths of the
2007-2009 financial crisis, and remain a risk to U.S. taxpayers.
"The closer the GSEs can come to transferring the majority
of risk to private market participants, the better," Stegman
said in prepared remarks at a Goldman Sachs conference.
