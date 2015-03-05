WASHINGTON, March 5 A U.S. Treasury official on Thursday pushed for a faster reduction in the most illiquid assets held by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and said the only way to fix the government-controlled mortgage finance firms was through legislative reform.

Michael Stegman, the counselor to Treasury's secretary for housing finance policy, advocated for programmatic non-performing loan sales at the two government sponsored enterprises (GSEs).

Fannie and Freddie have been held in government conservatorship since nearly collapsing in the depths of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and remain a risk to U.S. taxpayers.

"The closer the GSEs can come to transferring the majority of risk to private market participants, the better," Stegman said in prepared remarks at a Goldman Sachs conference. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)