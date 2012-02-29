U.S. 100 dollar notes are seen at a bank in this picture illustration in Seoul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

WASHINGTON China was the top foreign holder of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2011, with some $1.72 trillion worth out of a total $12.52 trillion held worldwide, the U.S. Treasury Department reported on Wednesday.

Japan was the No. 2 holder of U.S. securities with $1.59 trillion of equities as well as long- and short-term debt securities.

The Treasury is in the midst of adjusting its methods for collecting data on foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, aiming to get more information from custodians who hold the securities in order to get a more accurate picture of which countries actually hold the securities.

Treasury data also showed that China held more U.S. Treasury securities at June 30, 2011, than previously thought. Using new reporting standards, Treasury said China held $1.31 trillion at mid-2011 instead of $1.17 trillion.

At the end of 2011, China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries were valued at $1.15 trillion.

Treasury will provide additional detail on foreign holdings of U.S. securities on April 30. Treasury is asking custodians that hold securities for foreign buyers to report changes in portfolios, rather than relying solely on brokers and dealers.

The change gives Treasury a clearer picture of which countries actually own U.S. Treasuries by getting around the problem of some countries using proxies to buy and hold the U.S. securities.

