WASHINGTON Feb 29 China was the top foreign holder of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2011, with some $1.72 trillion worth out of a total $12.52 trillion held worldwide, the U.S. Treasury Department reported on Wednesday.

Japan was the No. 2 holder of U.S. securities with $1.59 trillion of equities as well as long- and short-term debt securities.

The Treasury is in the midst of adjusting its methods for collecting data on foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, aiming to get more information from custodians who hold the securities in order to get a more accurate picture of which countries actually hold the securities.