LONDON, June 7 HSBC said on Wednesday it raised
its year-end forecast for U.S. 10-year Treasury yields by 30
basis points to 1.9 percent as global constraints on U.S.
interest rate normalisation recede.
The bank said in a note to clients the new forecast was a
tweak and not a change of view and remained below market
consensus because the U.S. economy was not strong enough to take
much tighter credit.
HSBC's forecast compares with a current 10-year yield of
2.16 percent.
"Our view was and remains that the late cycle, over-indebted
U.S. economy cannot take significantly higher yields. It also
recognises the role of stubbornly low rates in Europe and
Japan."
HSBC saw 10-year yields at 2.3 percent at the end of 2018.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Mike Dolan)