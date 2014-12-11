(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Dec 11 The Obama administration opposes part of a federal spending bill that would repeal limits on a corner of Wall Street trading, but the White House will work with lawmakers over the next day or two to strike a final deal, a top official said on Thursday.

Tucked into the bill being considered by the House of Representatives is a provision that would kill planned restrictions on derivatives trading by large, federally insured banks.

"We think that's wrong," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in an interview in New York that was broadcast by network CNBC. But when questioned, he would not go so far as to say President Barack Obama would veto the measure, saying the president and lawmakers needed to weigh its pros and cons.

"Is it going to accomplish domestic and international priorities if this bill is signed into law?" Lew said, adding that Obama and lawmakers would be talking about this over "the next day or two."

"I can't sit here today and tell you the final outcome, but that's the tension."

Separately, Lew said falling oil prices are helping the U.S. economy and are unlikely to lead to a reduction in production at the country's shale oil fields.

"Lower oil prices are like a tax cut for the economy so in terms of the macroeconomic impact it's net a positive," he said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)