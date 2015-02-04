WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to India after a meeting in Istanbul of finance ministers from the Group of 20, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Lew will meet with Indian officials in Mumbai on Feb. 11 and in Delhi on Feb. 12.

The G-20 meetings in Istanbul are scheduled for Feb 9-10. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)