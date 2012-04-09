WASHINGTON, April 9 The Treasury Department on
Monday released a report to Congress on a $30 billion small
business lending fund aimed at providing credit to community
banks, which showed an increase in lending during the last three
months of 2011.
The Small Business Lending Fund, which has provided federal
capital to community banks with less than $10 billion in assets,
gives incentives to participants to extend more loans to small
companies as a way to spur growth.
Community banks and other participants increased lending by
$1.3 billion in the final quarter of 2011 over the prior
quarter, according to Treasury.
The fund was approved by Congress in 2010 due to tight
credit conditions for small businesses in the wake of the
2007-2009 financial crisis. Treasury invested just more than
$4.0 billion of its $30 billion to 332 community banks
nationwide until the program closed on Sept. 27, 2011.
"These increases have a huge impact in their communities
where small businesses have more access to lending," Don Graves,
Treasury's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Small Business,
Community Development and Housing Policy said in a statement.
A majority of banks taking part in the program, more than 68
percent, have increased their small lending by 10 percent or
more, according to the report.
The Small Business Lending Fund or SBLF, has received
criticism in the past from lawmakers who said the program was
implemented slowly and did not have a wide reach.
Treasury has previously said the low participation rate was
due to a careful screening process used to disperse taxpayers'
money, and there was a small pool of interested and qualified
applicants.