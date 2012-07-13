WASHINGTON, July 13 The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked Wall Street for its views on the Treasury's current debt auction schedule and whether it is compatible with economic and fiscal outlooks for 2013 and 2014.

The questions were contained in the Treasury's quarterly refunding survey of primary government bond dealers. The Treasury is expected to meet with primary dealers on July 26-27 ahead of the department's refunding announcement on August 1.

The survey also asked dealers to assess the market for borrowing and lending of government bonds, the so-called repo market, which has signaled higher levels this year in comparison to the second half of 2011. Officials wanted to know more about the uptick and what is driving supply and demand trading dynamics in the short end of the Treasury cash and financing markets.

"Please discuss the factors that have led to the recent elevated levels of repo rates relative to other comparable short-term rates," the survey stated.

Primary dealers, which include Goldman Sachs Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, are the financial firms with special permission to bid directly on behalf of their clients at Treasury auctions.

Treasury also asked primary dealers to provide feedback on "auction dynamics," which they categorized as evolving over the last several years.