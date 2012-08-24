BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it had raised $62.4 million from an offering of preferred shares in four banks that received bailout funds from its Troubled Asset Relief Program.
TARP, which was not actually used to buy troubled assets as originally intended, helped support ailing financial institutions during the crisis.
The banks involved in the latest transaction were BNC Bancorp, First Community Corporation, First National Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9