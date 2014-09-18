WASHINGTON, Sept 18 The U.S. Senate approved
Nathan Sheets as the Treasury's top official on international
affairs, charged with pressing Washington's position on
everything from the value of China's currency to how to resolve
Europe's debt crisis.
In a voice vote on Thursday, senators confirmed Sheets as
Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs. President
Barack Obama had nominated him in February.
Sheets will play a key role in U.S. financial diplomacy and
told lawmakers in June he would continue to press Washington's
view that China should let market forces determine the value of
its currency. The Treasury and U.S. manufacturers say China's
currency is undervalued, giving its exports an advantage in
global markets.
Sheets had been working as a counselor to U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew since February. Prior to that, he was the
global head of international economics at Citigroup in New
York, a position he held since 2011.
Sheets spent much of his earlier career as an economist at
the Federal Reserve and had advised former Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke on international economics.
The Treasury post was previously occupied by Lael Brainard,
who stepped down last year and was nominated and confirmed to
the Fed's board of governors.
