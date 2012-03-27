(Adds details from Treasury, background on executive order)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Treasury said on
T uesday it had identified an Iranian cargo airline, three
Iranian military officials and a Nigerian shipping agent as
helping to support arms shipments to the Middle East and Africa.
The airline is Yas Air, based in Tehran. The officials, who m
Treasury links to Iran's I slamic R evolutionary Guard C orps, are
Esmail Ghani, Sayyid Tabatabaei and Hosein Aghajani. The
Nigerian shipping agent is Ali Jega.
"Today's action again exposes Iran's malign influence in the
Middle East, Africa, and beyond," David Cohen, a Treasury
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in
a release.
Under executive order 13224 signed by former President
George W. Bush after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks, the government
is authorized to block assets of foreign individuals and
entities it believes have committed or pose high risks of
committing acts of terrorism.
Treasury said Jega was involved in a weapons shipment seized
in Nigeria in October 2010, which it says was coordinated by
Iran and aimed at Gambia. The seizure uncovered grenades,
rockets, mortars and ammunition hidden in construction
materials, the Treasury said.
(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa and Timothy Gardner;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Bill Trott)