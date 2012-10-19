WASHINGTON The United States said on Thursday it was offering millions of dollars for information leading to the location of two al Qaeda members accused of facilitating the movement of funds and operatives through Iran.

The Obama administration is offering up to $7 million for information leading to the location of Iran-based financier Muhsin al-Fadhli, who was among the few al Qaeda leaders who received advance notification of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the State Department said.

Up to $5 million is being offered for al-Fadhli's deputy, Adel Radi Saqr al-Wahabi al-Harbi, who is accused of working with a network that served as a pipeline for al Qaeda to move operatives and funds in South Asia and the Middle East.

The U.S. Treasury also took action against al-Harbi, imposing financial sanctions that will prohibit U.S. citizens from dealing with al-Harbi and freezing any assets he may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

The Treasury had previously targeted six other members of the group in June 2011. Al-Fadhli was blacklisted by the Treasury in 2005.

"We will continue targeting this crucial source of al Qaeda's funding and support, as well as highlight Iran's ongoing complicity in this network's operation," David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

