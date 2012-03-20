WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Treasury said it
will send its top national security official to Iraq, Lebanon
and the United Arab Emirates this week to meet with government
officials and banking representatives about international
sanctions against Iran and Syria.
The Treasury said on Tuesday that David Cohen,
undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will
brief officials on new U.S. sanctions against the Central Bank
of Iran.
To counter Iran's nuclear program, the Obama administration
is levying sanctions and deterring foreign banks from dealing
with Iranian institutions.
Cohen will discuss efforts to increase pressure on Syria,
including sanctions announced by the Arab League.
Treasury also said officials will use the meetings to focus
on continued efforts to fight global terrorism.