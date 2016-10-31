OXFORD, England Oct 31 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew on Monday cautioned against a false sense of
complacency in the financial system just because it weathered
the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"In the week after the British referendum I spoke to the
heads of almost every big financial institution just to get
their assessment of the impact and I don't think any of them was
sorry they had more capital," Lew said in remarks at the Oxford
Union Society.
"I'm very proud of the work that we've done on financial
reform. I only hope that the fact that we've been able to
withstand shocks, like the referendum here in the U.K., doesn't
make for a false sense of complacency," Lew added.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)