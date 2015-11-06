WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang on Friday and reiterated that the United States supports including the yuan in the IMF's benchmark currency basket, a Treasury spokesperson said on Friday.

In conversation by phone, Lew told Wang the United States backed the inclusion, providing China's currency meets the International Monetary Fund's existing criteria.

He also talked to Wang about the importance of China moving more rapidly towards a market-determined exchange rate in an orderly manner and implementing fiscal policies to boost consumption, the Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

The two senior officials were speaking ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit next week in Antalya, Turkey.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)