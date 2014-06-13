WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will discuss counterterrorism financing during his visit to
the Middle East, including the funding network of the group
fomenting an insurgency in Iraq, Treasury officials said on
Friday.
President Barack Obama on Friday said the United States was
weighing how to help Iraq counter militants from the Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, which has launched a
rebellion against Iraq's government.
Lew will meet with officials in the United Arab Emirates,
Saudi Arabia, Israel and Germany next week, where he will also
discuss issues of tax evasion and economic growth.
"The recent events in the Middle East do nothing but
underscore the importance (of terrorist financing), and so
certainly that will be a prime issue that the secretary will be
discussing, our joint efforts to undermine any financial
networks that support terrorist groups," a senior Treasury
official told reporters ahead of Lew's trip.
Treasury has already sanctioned leaders of ISIL, which was
formerly called Al Qaeda in Iraq, and has said it was closely
tracking the funding stream of the group. Treasury officials
said Saudi Arabia and the UAE see "eye to eye" with the United
States on the importance of stopping ISIL's activities.
In Abu Dhabi, Lew will also emphasize the need to keep
pressure on Iran while discussions over its nuclear program
continue, said the Treasury officials, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
The United States and other world powers are currently in
negotiations with Iran on limiting Tehran's controversial
nuclear program in exchange for an end to sanctions. The UAE
stands to benefit directly from any easing of sanctions that
have dampened regional trade.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)