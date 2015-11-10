Germany says will tell U.S. at G7 that the world needs its leadership
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
WASHINGTON Nov 10 China needs to stick to its reform path and should not try to compete by driving down its currency exchange rate, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
China is currently rebalancing its economy towards consumption-led growth. Lew said that the United States must hold China accountable to the commitments it has made.
Lew was speaking at a conference organized by a major Wall Street trade group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BARI, Italy, May 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he would tell the U.S. Treasury Secretary that the world needs the United States' leadership.
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 17-month highs on Friday, as a slightly stronger yen triggered selling in futures markets while investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings such as from automaker Nissan on a surprise hike in dividend.